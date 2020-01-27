  The version for the print

  • 2020 January 27 09:37

    MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Jan 27

    The Bunker Review was contributed by Marine Bunker Exchange (MABUX)

    MABUX World Bunker Index (consists of a range of prices for 380 HSFO, 180 HSFO and MGO (Gasoil) in the main world hubs demonstrated irregular changes on January 24:

    380 HSFO: USD/MT – 380.26 (+0.08)
    VLSFO: USD/MT – 609.00 (-6.00)
    MGO: USD/MT – 656.06 (-3.55)

    Meantime, world oil indexes fell on Jan.24 as concerns that a coronavirus will spread farther in China, the world’s second-largest oil consumer, curbing travel and oil demand.

    Brent for March settlement decreased by $1.35 to $60.69 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe exchange. West Texas Intermediate for March fell by $1.40 to $54.19 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The Brent benchmark traded at the premium of $6.50 to WTI. Gasoil for February delivery declined by $9.50.

    Today morning oil indexes continue to decline as the rising number of cases of the new coronavirus in China and city lockdowns there deepened concerns over oil demand.

    The virus that has killed 80 people and infected more than 2,7 has prompted the suspension of public transport in 10 Chinese cities, while cases of infection have been found in several other Asian countries, France and the United States. Health authorities fear the infection rate could accelerate over the Lunar New Year holiday, when millions of Chinese travel. Experience with previous outbreaks such as SARS in 2003 and MERS from 2012 suggests the economic impact of an epidemic is relatively small. However, the market remains vulnerable to any disappointing news about consumption.

    The Economist Intelligence Unit said in a report Jan.23 that the virus could shave between 0.5 to 1 percentage point off China’s gross domestic product growth this year against a baseline forecast of 5.9 per cent. On the energy front, the outbreak has already downed demand for 200,000 barrels of refined oil products. In China’s Hubei province, where the disease was first noted, the shutdown of transportation has probably eliminated about 50,000 to 70,000 barrels a day of demand. Separately, Goldman Sachs said that it anticipated a 260,000-barrels-per-day negative shock to global oil demand on average, including a 170,000-bpd loss of jet fuel demand, from the 2019-nCoV. Its analysis was based on comparison with the 2003 SARS health epidemic, which shook global markets, including oil.

    The latest U.S. rig count data, an indication of future supply from the world’s largest crude producer, did little to support oil prices as energy firms added oil rigs for a second consecutive week. Companies added three oil rigs in the week to Jan. 24, bringing the total count to 676. In the same week a year ago, there were 862 active rigs.

    Also the U.S. government’s latest supply report on Jan.23 showed gasoline stockpiles grew for an 11th consecutive week to a record high. At the same time, U.S. oil production from tight formations increased in 2019, accounting for 64% of total U.S. crude oil production. This share grew because of the increasing productivity of new wells that were brought online during 2019. The growing initial production rates have helped oil production from tight formations to increase despite the slowdowns in drilling activity when oil prices fell between 2015 and 2016. Since 2017, recovering oil prices and more efficient production from new wells have helped producers cover costs of drilling, production, and the development of new technologies.

    According to OPEC figures, oil inventories in the wider industrialized world are above the five-year average, which analysts say is limiting the impact of supply losses. The prospect of further steps by OPEC+, could offer support going forward. OPEC+ has been mostly limiting supply since 2017 and on Jan. 1 deepened a cut in output. Moreover, OPEC members are discussing a potential extension of the oil production cuts through the end of 2020. Talks are at early stages, but there is an understanding that after March, the cuts should be extended until the end of the year.

    A blockade of major Libyan oil ports is damaging the economy and must be quickly resolved, the Tripoli-based central bank governor told on Jan.24, adding that Libya could run a budget deficit in 2020 as a result. Libya's internationally recognized prime minister Fayez al-Serraj has warned of catastrophe if the week-long blockade by eastern-based commander Khalifa Haftar's forces, which has cut oil output to almost zero, is not lifted. Previously, oil production was 1.2 million barrels a day.

    U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday signed a proclamation increasing tariffs on derivative steel products by an additional 25 percent and boosting duties on derivative aluminum products by an additional 10 percent. He said Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Mexico and South Korea are exempt from the additional tariffs on derivative steel products, and Argentina, Australia, Canada and Mexico are exempt from the added duties on derivative aluminum articles.

    Trump has imposed tariffs on imported steel and aluminum to help boost U.S. production, which he says is a national security issue.

    We expect bunker prices will continue to fall: 5-7 USD down for IFO, 7-9 USD down for MGO.

Другие новости по темам: bunker fuel prices, Mabux  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 January 27

18:07 Port of Oostende, DEME Concessions and PMV announce exclusive partnership for green hydrogen plant in Ostend
17:35 Fincantieri announces the launching ceremony of the "Emilio Bianchi" frigate
17:19 Semco Maritime wins rig order for Seadrill
17:02 Baltic Workboats’ PILOT 15 WP wins Small Pilot Boat Award for 2019
16:39 Port of King’s Lynn seals new deal with leading recycling specialist
15:57 Two main engines loaded onto lead chemical carrier of Project 00216М named PortNews
15:04 Seaspan closes purchase of a fleet of six containerships
14:48 Average wholesale prices for М-100 HFO up to RUB 10,737 in RF spot market
14:24 Royal Navy to present exclusive updates on NavyX at Unmanned Maritime Systems Technology 2020
14:01 High Speed Transfers takes delivery of fourth Damen Fast Crew Supplier 2710 in 18 months
13:35 Northern Fleet detachment leaves Mediterranean sea
13:13 Baltic Fleet guard ship Yaroslav Mudryi calls at the port of Oman
12:51 Klaipėda Port remains an important centre-line of the national economics
12:26 Largest ports of Latvia change their focus and intend to make investments to improve their competitiveness
11:10 Vladivostok Sea Fishing Port handled 4.59 million tonnes of cargo in 2019, up 1.5% Y-o-Y
09:59 Victor Golomolzin takes the helm of Oktyabrskaya Railway
09:37 Brent Crude futures price is down 3.41% to $58.62, Light Sweet Crude – down 2.29% to $52.95
09:37 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Jan 27
09:18 Baltic Dry Index is down to 557 points
09:06 CMA CGM cancelled PSS for cargo from Asia to North Africa
08:33 Port of Gothenburg container volumes up three per cent to 772,000 TEUs in 2019

2020 January 26

16:34 Harley Marine Services changes name to Centerline Logistics Corp
15:13 Island Class ferries move to Point Hope Maritime in Victoria
14:16 Wärtsilä integrated solutions will deliver efficiency and sustainability to three new short-sea vessels
13:32 USCG suspends search for missing person near Dauphin Island
12:03 Fincantieri strengthens the strategic partnership with Qatar
11:39 New LINKSPAN 7 arrives in Dublin Port
10:47 DOF Subsea awarded contracts in Australia

2020 January 25

16:11 “Flower Power” from Sanmar and Robert Allan Ltd. – 200 Tugs and Counting
15:27 USCG Cutter Polar Star arrives in Antarctica
13:11 TORM orders two scrubber-fitted LR2 newbuildings
12:47 USCG opens Blue Technology Center of Expertise
10:47 Hamburg Süd’s COO Frank Smet to step down
08:31 NORDEN signs charter for more women in shipping

2020 January 24

18:07 Port of Hamburg not expecting reduction in container throughput caused by liner service changes announced by Ocean Alliance and Maersk
17:42 First ship-to-ship LNG bunkering operation in the Port of Rostock
17:40 Engineering troops to develop a plant for desalination of water in the Arctic
17:16 Gasum completes 200th ship-to-ship LNG bunkering
16:52 Carnival Mardi Gras floated out at Meyer Turku shipyard
16:51 Former COO of Stanlow refinery: “The first step of the digitalization is underway”
16:27 Tallink’s vessel Silja Europa to be renewed at Turku Repair Yard in Naantali, Finland
16:04 United Heavy Lift GmbH Hamburg takes over a modern Heavy Lift fleet of nine eco-friendly F900 newbuildings
16:03 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from West Med, Adriatic, Black Sea and East Med to Far East, Middle East Gulf and Red Sea
15:32 First Deputy PM Andrey Belousov held meeting with senior executives of RF Transport Ministry
15:03 Dublin Port Company christens its new Pilot Boat, DPC Tolka
14:30 Sergey Sapegin takes the helm of Kaliningrad Railway
14:03 The Grande Houston delivered to the Grimaldi Group
13:25 Port of Guayaquil inaugurates deepened maritime access channel
12:58 Bunker prices are table at the port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
12:01 CMA CGM announces PSS for reefer exports from Ecuador to Europe, Baltic, Mediterranean, Middle East & Asia
11:00 MAN Energy Solutions wins contract to supply the main propulsion engines for two patrol vessels
10:33 The ShipFC project to convert offshore vessel to run on ammonia-powered fuel cell
10:22 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Jan 24
09:31 Brent Crude futures price is up 0.35% to $62.26, Light Sweet Crude – up 0.4% to $55.81
09:14 Baltic Dry Index is down to 576 points

2020 January 23

19:00 Chembulk Tankers announces management changes
18:27 KOTUG provides salvage assistance to MV EM-OINOUSSES
18:07 Ocean Installer awarded contract with Dana Petroleum
17:42 Almost 290 cruise liners will call at Ports of Stockholm in 2020
17:37 NYK-operated coal carrier Sunshine Pride enters service for Joban Joint Power