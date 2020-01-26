2020 January 26 16:34

Harley Marine Services changes name to Centerline Logistics Corp

Harley Marine Services said that it has changed its name to Centerline Logistics Corporation and rebranded its regional operations in parallel to reflect the change to Centerline.



Matt Godden, Centerline Logistics President and CEO, stated, “Over the last year the company has made significant progress in restructuring its operations and this branding change signals our renewed strength and vision to remain a leader in the marine transportation business.”



The name change follows a ratings affirmation of the company’s senior credit facility by Kroll Bond Rating Agency on December 16, 2019, which removed its previous watch downgrade and noted the significant progress the business has made in improving its operational and financial stability.

Kelly Moore, Centerline’s Senior Vice President of East and Gulf Coast Operations remarked, “In picking a new name, the company looked to select a name that would always remind it of its maritime history and experience.” Kelly, continued, “The center line of a marine vessel is a significant point of balance and one that represents strength for the broader hull of the vessel.”



The company’s name change follows an equity ownership change in July 2019. Centerline Logistics will continue to have companies operating in all existing regions and service lines. Its services include the transportation and storage of petroleum products, ship assist and escort as well as the transportation of general cargo and rescue towing.



“We are renowned for our safety record and operational capabilities and intend to continue with this unparalleled commitment to quality,” said Doug Houghton, Senior Vice President of West Coast Operations at Centerline. “We are well positioned for the next chapter of the company’s history and are moving forward with a strong name for a strong company.”



Centerline Logistics currently has companies operating across three US coasts in every major Jones Act marketplace providing world-class safe and efficient transportation. In an industry where the unexpected can arise at every turn, Centerline is committed to leading the charge by continually providing exceptional customer service, lowering its environmental impact and deepening its stewardship in the communities it serves.