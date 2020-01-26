2020 January 26 10:47

DOF Subsea awarded contracts in Australia

DOF Subsea announced several contract-awards in the APAC region, securing further vessel and resource utilisation in Q1 and first part of Q2 2020.



The contracts, for undisclosed clients in Australia, will see Skandi Singapore commence subsea project operations during Q1 2020 for two major operators in the region over a period of 50-60 days.



In a statement Mons Aase, CEO of DOF Subsea, said, "These are important awards for DOF Subsea and continue to build backlog from previous reported wins in Q1 2020, all of which secure good utilisation for our vessel and resources in the Asia Pacific Region. We look forward to working with our key clients to deliver safe and successful projects."