2020 January 26 13:32
USCG suspends search for missing person near Dauphin Island
The U.S. Coast Guard says it has suspended its search for one person who went missing aboard the vessel Star Aquila, Friday.
Coast Guard crews searched over 1,049 square-nautical miles for approximately 40 hours but were unable to find the missing person.
