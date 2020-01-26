2020 January 26 11:39

New LINKSPAN 7 arrives in Dublin Port

Thursday January 23rd, 2020 saw the arrival of the new Linkspan 7 into Dublin Port, as part of the ongoing works of the The Alexandra Basin Redevelopment (ABR) Project, the first major capital development project from Dublin Port’s Masterplan 2040, the Port Authority said in a press release.



Since 2017, Dublin Port Company’s Programme Management Office oversaw the procurement and supply of new linkspan 7, which will be located at Berth 26. Yesterday’s bright January afternoon welcomed the delivery of linkspan 7 from its departure point from the Ravestein BV yard, Deest, Netherlands who had been awarded the contract for the works.



A linkspan is a device used to facilitate ro-ro traffic movement from a berthed vessel (via its bow or stern door ramps) to land or vice versa. For the case of new linkspan 7, this is planned to be positioned at Cross Berth Quay, Berth 26 bankseat. Vessels that use this linkspan will berth on to the south side of the new Ro-Ro Jetty within the Alexandra Basin.



The transport (via Tug tow) duration of linkspan 7 from the Ravestein BV yard, Deest, Netherlands to the Port of Rotterdam, Netherlands, took c.11 hours to complete. Early Friday morning, 17 th Jan’ 2020 the Noordstroom Tug, towing the Linkspan departed the Port of Rotterdam and as planned arrived into Dublin Bay on Thursday, 23rd January 2020. Weather conditions were favorable for the passage.



From Dublin Bay to the Alexandra Basin the Linkspan was transported with assistance from the DPC Harbour Masters Office. The Linkspan was berthed on North Wall Quay, Berth 24 temporarily with final positioning at Cross Berth Quay, Berth 26. The linkspan will be disassembled from its supporting sea going barge installed, tested, commissioned and certified on the bankseat at Berth 26.