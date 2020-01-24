2020 January 24 17:40

Engineering troops to develop a plant for desalination of water in the Arctic

Engineering troops of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have started to develop the plant for obtaining water from snow and ice UPVS-5, says press center of RF Defence Ministry.

The purpose of the development is to obtain water for household needs and desalinated water of drinking quality from snow and ice, as well as to purify water from surface sources in the Arctic and the Far North.

The plant will produce at least 5 cubic meters of water per hour intended for household needs, or 2.5 cubic meters of desalinated drinking water with a deployment time of no more than two hours.

The equipment is planned to be placed in two containers on a two-link tracked tractor.