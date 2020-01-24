2020 January 24 16:04

United Heavy Lift GmbH Hamburg takes over a modern Heavy Lift fleet of nine eco-friendly F900 newbuildings

With immediate effect, United Heavy Lift GmbH (UHL) Hamburg takes over a modern Heavy Lift fleet of nine eco-friendly F900 newbuildings, the company said in its release.

“Our mission is to expand our company’s position as front-runners for an eco-friendly Heavy Lift shipping industry. The fleet of nine newbuilding F900 vessels is a perfect match for our sustainability policy. Reducing the overall carbon footprint of our fleet while expanding the number of our vessel available to our customers, is our goal. The carbon emission of the eco-friendly F900 vessels is 30-50% lower compared to the existing Heavy Lift fleet in the market.” States Mr. Rolner.

About the United Group / United Heavy Lift

The United Group, headquartered in Hamburg, consists of three closely linked companies: United Heavy Lift (UHL), United Wind Logistics(UWL) and United Engineering Solutions (UES). United Heavy Lift was established in 2015 and provides tailored heavy maritime transport solutions.