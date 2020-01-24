2020 January 24 14:30

Sergey Sapegin takes the helm of Kaliningrad Railway

On 24 January 2020, Oleg Belozerov, Russian Railways CEO - Chairman of the Executive Board, introduced Sergey Sapegin, new Head of the Kaliningrad Railway to the branch management, says press center of the Kaliningrad Railway.

Victor Golomolzin who had been at the helm of Kaliningrad Railway from January 2016 got another job.

Sergey Sapegin assured that Kaliningrad Railway will keep pace and continue the undertaken projects.

Born in 1978, Sergey Sapegin graduated from Siberian Transport University and began his career at West-Siberian Railway. Then he used to hold different positions at West-Siberian, Kaliningrad, Gorkovskaya, Volga Railways and at the Central Traffic Directorate of Russian Railways. In June 2019, Sergey Sapegin was appointed as the First Deputy to the Head of Kaliningrad Railway.