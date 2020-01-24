2020 January 24 12:58

Bunker prices are table at the port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)

Global oil prices continue going down amid new virus spreading in China.

According to IAA PortNews Bunker Prices Review, bunker fuel prices at port St. Petersburg were as follows:



Average price of IFO-380 HS - $210 pmt (-).

Average price of MGO - $570 pmt (+$5).

Average price of ULSFO - $530 pmt (-$10).

Average price of VLSFO 0.5% - $490 pmt (-).

Bunker prices at the port of Rotterdam fell by $11 on the average.

The difference between maximum/minimum prices depends on the amount of fuel sold and its availability.