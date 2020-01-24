2020 January 24 11:00

MAN Energy Solutions wins contract to supply the main propulsion engines for two patrol vessels

MAN Energy Solutions has won the contract to supply the main propulsion engines for two new 41m patrol vessels for the Royal Thai Navy, the company said in its release.

Each vessel will be powered by 2 × MAN 16V175D-MM, IMO Tier II engines, each rated at 2,960 kWm at 1,900 rpm. Marsun Shipyard in Thailand will construct the newbuildings with delivery scheduled for August 2020. The Royal Thai Navy already operates MAN Energy Solutions engines on its Krabi-class Offshore Patrol Vessels; a second such vessel was commissioned last September.

Due to its comprehensive engine portfolio, MAN Energy Solutions SE can provide propulsion solutions to cover a wide range of naval and governmental applications, from fast patrol craft to large amphibious and auxiliary vessels.

ABOUT THE MAN 175D ENGINE

MAN Energy Solutions developed the MAN 175D engine range to supplement and complete its product portfolio in the maritime sector. 12, 16 & 20-cylinder variants of the engine are available with outputs ranging from 1,500 to 4,000 kW and these are optimised for propelling ferries, offshore supply vessels, tug boats and other, working vessels. Specialist model versions have also been developed for other market segments, such as superyachts and naval marine applications. The MAN 175D is also an extremely eco-friendly engine, being designed from the outset to comply with the latest, as well as future, exhaust-gas-emission requirements. The engine utilises a very compact and flexible SCR system, which enables vessel designers to optimise space on board.

ABOUT MARSUN SHIPYARD

Established in 1980, Marsun Public Company Limited is strategically located near Bangkok at the mouth of the Chao Phraya River and has delivered over 300 vessels of various types, including naval and civilian vessels. Marsun also provides consultation on design, construction and repair for both domestic and international customers.