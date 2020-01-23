2020 January 23 19:00

Chembulk Tankers announces management changes

Chembulk Tankers LLC announced the resignation of Mr. David Ellis as Chief Executive Officer for personal reasons. Mr. Bart B. Kelleher will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer of the Company with immediate effect. Mr. Ellis will be available to the Company through January 31, 2020.

Mr. Kelleher has held senior executive roles within Chembulk since joining the Company in early 2016, initially as Chief Strategy Officer and then Chief Financial Officer in early 2019. Prior to joining Chembulk, Mr. Kelleher was the Chief Operating Officer for Principal Maritime Management and held roles in investment banking, commercial banking and capital markets roles in the maritime and energy-related industries at Bear Stearns and HSH Nordbank. Mr. Kelleher holds an MBA from Columbia Business School, Master’s degree from MIT and a B.E. from New York Maritime College.

Mr. Solomon Tan, Senior Vice President of Finance, will replace Mr. Kelleher as Chief Financial Officer for the Company. Mr. Tan will remain located in Singapore. Mr. Tan has been with the Company since 2015 and held several key roles within Chembulk. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Tan was with the global financial advisory firm Borelli Walsh and the international accounting firm Deloitte. Mr. Tan is a Chartered Accountant and is a graduate of Nanyang Business School with a degree in Accountancy.

Additionally, the Company announced that Arthur L. Regan has been designated as Executive Chairman by the Board of Directors. As Chembulk continues to drive stakeholder value, Mr. Regan will closely coordinate support to the Company and its Board of Directors, which he initially joined at the end of 2018.

Continuing the Company’s global trading coverage and regional customer focus, chartering responsibilities will continue to be managed by Chembulk’s regional heads in Singapore and Connecticut, who will now report to Mr. Kelleher. As part of the transition, Chief Commercial Officer Mr. Steve Laino will be leaving the company to pursue other opportunities.

About Chembulk Tankers LLC

Chembulk Tankers LLC, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of specialized stainless-steel chemical tankers which trade specialty commodities on a global basis. Headquartered in Southport, CT, USA, Chembulk maintains an additional primary operating hub in Singapore. With support from its major shareholders, KKR and York Capital Management, Chembulk is a recognized leader in the chemical tanker industry, providing world class shipping services and support to its customers.