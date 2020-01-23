2020 January 23 18:27

KOTUG provides salvage assistance to MV EM-OINOUSSES

On the night of January 20, two Rotortugs® of KOTUG International picked up the Mayday signal of the container vessel EM-OINOUSSES, sailing from Maputo to Mombasa, having a devastating fire in the engine room. Although the vessel’s crew adequately extinguished the fire, at approximately 50 miles off the coast of Nacala, Mozambique, the ship appeared to be uncontrollable, the company said in its release.



In high swells, the salvage was carried out by KOTUG’S powerful Rotortugs RT Spirit and RT Magic. Both Rotortugs® made quick connections to the vessel, and our dedicated crew gave top priority to the safety of the 25 crew-members, who all arrived safely and without injuries at the Port of Nacala.



