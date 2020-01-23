2020 January 23 17:37

NYK-operated coal carrier Sunshine Pride enters service for Joban Joint Power

Sunshine Pride, an NYK-operated coal carrier for Joban Joint Power Co. Ltd., was delivered at Tsuneishi Shipbuilding Co. Ltd., and a delivery ceremony was held on the same day. The event was attended by Joban Joint Power president Toshiaki Koizumi and NYK president Hitoshi Nagasawa, among others.

Under a long-term contract, this vessel will be dedicated to the transport of coal mainly from overseas to generate electricity at the Nakoso Power Station in the city of Iwaki. This power station makes use of efficient clean coal technology to support the recovery of Fukushima prefecture.

The resource transportation provided by NYK will have less of an environmental impact because this vessel comes equipped with a scrubber system that is compliant with the International Maritime Organization’s more stringent SOx emission regulation, which became effective in January 2020.

In accordance with its medium-term management plan “Staying Ahead 2022 with Digitalization and Green” announced last year, NYK continues to contribute to a stable energy supply for local society through the operation of environment-friendly ships, thus realizing the sustainable creation of new corporate and social value.



A system that effectively addresses the strengthened SOx (sulfur oxides) fuel regulation that will soon enter into force. Scrubber systems use seawater and chemicals to remove sulfur from ship exhaust gases, effectively eliminating 97 percent of SOx emissions.



SOx emission regulations based on the 2008 amendment of the 1997 Protocol on Ship Pollution Prevention (Annex VI of the MARPOL Convention). From January 1, 2020, the allowable limit of sulfur in ship fuel oil was reduced from 3.5% to 0.5%.