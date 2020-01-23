  The version for the print

  • 2020 January 23 17:19

    Throughput of port Helsinki (Finland) in 2019 fell by 2% to 14.42 million tonnes (table)

    In January-December 2019, the Port of Helsinki (Finland) handled 14.42 million tonnes of cargo (-2%, year-on-year), the port authority says.

    According to the statement, transshipment of dry bulk cargo fell by 13.3% to 1.7 million tonnes, container throughput grew by 3.9% to 533,810 TEUs.

    Turnover of trucks and semitrailers declined by 0.4% to 600,600 units.

    In the reporting period, passenger traffic climbed by 0.4% to 11.61 million including 604,750 cruise passengers (+16.7%).

    The number of ship calls grew by 0.9% to 8,208.

    The Port of Helsinki is one of the largest ports in Finland, the largest passenger port and the third largest in the Baltic Sea. The Port of Helsinki accounts for 77% of Finland's passenger traffic. In 2018, the port handled 14.7 mln t of cargo (+3.3%, year-on-year).

