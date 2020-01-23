2020 January 23 15:21

probunkers signs LOI with Hyundai for the construction of two LNG bunker vessels

probunkershas agreed terms with Hyundai Mipo Dockyard (HMD) for the construction of two firm units of 7,600 m3LNG Bunker Vessels, signing a Letter of Intent (LOI) with the SouthKorean leading yard.

The signing of this LOI comes as the product of a long optimization process during which probunkers’ technical team reviewed more than thirty ship design proposals to serve the purpose of the project involving prestigious organizations such as the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS), leading design, engineering andmanufacturing companies, as well as experienced seafarers who have all followed the developments in the world of LNGas fuel.

Hyundai Mipo Dockyard (HMD) is part of Hyundai Heavy Industries Group. Founded in 1975 has delivered more than 1000 ships since 1996 when the yard became involved in Shipbuilding. Having received awards such as World’s Best Shipbuilding Yard 2001 by Lloyd’s List, HMD is classified among the most technologically advanced shipbuilding yards worldwide. HMD is also among the very few yards which can demonstrate experience in the new field of LNG bunker ship design and construction.

About probunkers

probunkerswas established in 2017. Its headquarters are based in Athens, Greece. The company will have shareholding control over a group of companies operating in the sectors of shipping and energy. The Shipping division designed, willbuild, own and operate a fleet of LNG supply vessels. The Commercial Companies will also be fully owned by the Holding company. The Commercial division will have presence and operate in at least seven geographical locations across the globe, through local branches.