2020 January 23 13:37

Container Terminal Saint-Petersburg spent RUB 11 million under its social and charity programmes in 2019

Container terminal Saint-Petersburg says it spent RUB 11 million under its social and charity programmes in 2019.

According to the statement, the bulk of the amount, RUB 10 million, was allocated for implementation of the company’s programme targeted at social protection of the employees and their families.

The programme covers compensations for medical services, health resort treatment, kids' leisure and sport activities. Under this programme, the company also provided financial assistance to certain categories of employees on the occasions of child birth, retirement, anniversaries and state holidays as well as to CTSP veterans.

The company’s allocations for charity projects in 2019 totaled RUB 1 million. In particular, they covered donation of equipment necessary for functioning of public institutions in the Kirovsky District of Saint-Petersburg: Municipal Hospital No 14, which is Russia’s only inpatient facility for treatment of surgical infection, and child care center No 67 for children with special needs.

In 2019, CTSP took part in the municipal programme on creating green spaces in the Kirovsky District. Together with other companies, it planed more than 50 young trees of various species.

Container terminal Saint-Petersburg CJSC (CTSP) is a modern facility specializing in handling of all types of container cargo, including refrigerated containers, oversize and hazardous cargoes. In 2019, container throughput at CTSP reached 758,610 TEUs.