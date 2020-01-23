2020 January 23 12:29

Russia's Main Department of State Expertise approves reconstruction at the port of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky

Glavgosexpertiza (Russia's Main Department of State Expertise) says that experts of its Far East branch have considered and approved the design documentation and engineering survey findings under the project on reconstruction of berths and ensuring seismic resistance at the port of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky.



The project foresees reconstruction of hydraulic engineering structures of two berths, establishment of check points, a fire extinguishing pump station with tanks, water treatment facilities and a diesel-driven generator unit.



Upon completion of the works, at least on container carrier of СК-1600 type and one 6,000-dwt ship can be moored at the quayside of Berths NoNo 1-2. With no container ships docked at the berths they will be able to accommodate up to three design vessels.



The works will be conducted unde the federal targeted programme “Development of Russia’s Transport System in 2010-2021”. The project is financed by FSUE Rosmorport which also acts as the project developer.



Established in 1943 in the Avachinskaya Bay, the port of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky handles about 1 million tonnes of cargo per year.