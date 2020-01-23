2020 January 23 11:00

Austal awarded A$15.5m contract for a 41 metre high speed catamaran ferry for SGTM Mauritius

Austal Limited has been awarded a A$15.5 million (US$10.7 million) contract for a 41 metre, high-speed catamaran, the company said in its release. The vessel will provide production continuity to Austal Vietnam as it completes the fabrication of a 94 metre ferry for a customer in Trinidad and Tobago. The contract will become effective when the required down payment is received, which is expected in the next few days.

The new vessel is based on an existing and proven Austal Australia designed vessel, with customer defined design modifications to be undertaken in Vietnam before construction commences there by March, 2020 with delivery approximately one year later.

Austal Chief Executive Officer David Singleton said the new contract was welcome as Austal continued to build on its investment in facilities and people in the Company’s new Vietnam shipyard. Demand for vessels in this size category indicates the potential for follow-on vessels.



At the awarding of the contract, SGTM Director Mr Michel Labourdere highlighted the company’s great trust in Austal to build its first new ferry, based on the success of the pre-owned vessel ‘Marine View’ (Austal Hull 58) that SGTM has operated since 2013.



Established in 2004, SGTM is The Comoros’ leading ferry company, operating three passenger vessels and two freight transport ships between the islands of Mayotte, Anjouan and Great Comoros, carrying more than 100,000 passengers annually.

The Passenger Express 41 catamaran features a length overall (LOA) of 41.2 metres, beam of 10.9 metres and draft of 2.0 metres. Over two decks, the vessel can accommodate 400 passengers and mixed cargo of up to 20 tonnes, loaded via two ramps. To be fitted with Austal’s renowned Motion Control System (including active interceptors and T-foils), 4x MTU 12V2000 M72 engines and 4x Kamewa 56A3 waterjets, the new catamaran will achieve 31.5 knots at 100% Maximum Continuous Rating (MCR), with a range of approximately 370 nautical miles.



About Austal

Austal is Australia’s global shipbuilder and defence prime contractor designing, constructing and sustaining some of the world’s most advanced commercial and defence vessels. For more than 30 years Austal has contracted more than 300 vessels for over 100 commercial and defence operators in 54 countries, worldwide. Austal is Australia’s first ASX-listed shipbuilder and the world’s largest aluminium shipbuilder. Austal has industry-leading shipyards in Australia, the United States of America, Philippines and Vietnam with service centres worldwide, including the Middle East. Austal delivers iconic monohull, catamaran and trimaran commercial vessel platforms – including the world’s largest trimaran ferry and multiple defence programs such as the Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) and Expeditionary Fast Transport (EPF) for the United States Navy. Austal is the only foreign-owned prime contractor designing, constructing and sustaining ships for the US Navy.