2020 January 23 10:27

ABS marks record-setting three years without a work-related lost time injury

ABS celebrates an unprecedented third year of zero lost time work-related incidents, the company said in its release.

“This is a genuinely historic achievement – more than 1,100 days and counting without a lost time injury. This places ABS in the front rank of the maritime industry and underscores how we are living our mission every day,” said ABS Chairman, President and CEO, Christopher J. Wiernicki. “It has been achieved on countless ships, offshore facilities, shipyards and industrial sites globally, with wildly varying HSQE approaches. The common thread is the focus and commitment of our people and this clearly demonstrates how safety is at the heart of everything we do.”

The Lost Time Incident Rate (LTIR) at ABS has remained at 0.00 throughout 2017, 2018 and now 2019, underscoring ABS’ industry-leading safety performance.

