2020 January 23 09:46

TransContainer dispatched test train with hazardous cargo in reefers from Korea to Poland

TransContainer says it organized delivery of hazardous cargo (Class 9) in reefers from South Korea to Poland.

On January 21, 2020 the test block train was dispatched from berth of Vostochnaya Stevedoring Company LLC (VSC is a part of the Global Ports group) at Vostochny port. The train will go through the territory of Russia and Belarus and cross the border between Belarus and Poland in Brest. After that it will arrive at Małaszewicze destination station in Poland.

The train is loaded with Li-ion batteries for LGChem. It consists of reefer containers connected to UPS along the way which allows our customers to transport to Europe their cargoes with temperature requirements faster and more secure.

TransContainer organizes this service together with Pantos Logistics. FNS CIS is the forwarder at the port.

VSC terminal which was a port of transshipment has the license for handling hazard class 9 cargo. Complex of measures has been taken in accordance with international and national standards to provide security.

In future TransContainer plans to make this service regular. Dispatches will be made on a weekly basis.

Transit time of the first test train from Busan to Małaszewicze, dispatched in December 2019 was 19 days which is twice faster than a route by sea.

This project is realized in the context of cooperation between PJSC TransContainer and Pantos Logistics. The companies have stated their intent to cooperate in the respective memorandum during Eastern Economic Forum 2019.