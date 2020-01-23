  The version for the print

  • 2020 January 23 09:08

    Swissterminal and DP World enter strategic partnership

    DP World and Swissterminal Holding AG, the leading container terminal operator in Switzerland, have entered a strategic partnership, the company said in its release.

    With effect from 20 January 2020, DP World has taken a stake of 44% in Swissterminal Holding AG with the Mayer family, who founded the business, remaining the majority shareholder. The parties have agreed not to disclose financial details of the transaction.

    Swissterminal, which is headquartered in Frenkendorf close to Basel, operates additional locations in Zurich-Niederglatt, Basel-Birsfelden, Basel-Kleinhueningen and Liestal. The terminals are well connected to Europe’s leading container ports in Rotterdam and Antwerp as well as the ports of La Spezia, Genoa, Ravenna and Trieste south of the Alps.

    DP World has grown from its roots in Jebel Ali Port in Dubai to be a leading global trade enabler offering end-to-end logistics to cargo owners through its network of 150 operations in more than 50 countries including ports, economic zones, warehousing, feeder services and inland transport.

    Focusing on faster growing markets and key trade routes DP World is developing technology to remove inefficiencies in the supply chain. Through DP World Inland, the company is well established in the German and Belgian inland markets and operates four terminals including trimodal transport systems supporting trade flows to connect to the northern range seaports in Europe.

    The Swissterminal and DP World partnership is expected to deliver a strong competitive advantage and enhance the industry-leading position of both companies. The cooperation is anticipated to expand the companies’ terminal networks, increase efficiency and grow their service portfolios. With the transaction, no major structural changes within the respective companies are planned, and Roman Mayer will continue to serve as Swissterminal’s CEO.

    About DP World

    DP World is a leading enabler of global trade and an integral part of the supply chain. Container handling is the company’s core business and generates more than 50% of its revenue. In 2018, DP World handled 71.4 million TEU (twenty-foot equivalent units). With its committed pipeline of developments and expansions, the current gross capacity of 91 million TEU is expected to rise in line with market demand.

