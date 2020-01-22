2020 January 22 17:45

Throughput of Chinese sea and river ports in 2019 grew by 5.7% YoY to 13.95 billion tonnes

In January-December 2019, sea and river ports of China increased their cargo throughput by 5.7%, year-on-year, to 13.95 billion tonnes, China’s National Bureau of Statistics said. In December, the freight traffic grew by 9.7%, year-on-year, to 1.39 billion tonnes.

Throughput of seaports in January-December grew by 3.9% to 9.18 billion tonnes.

In 2018, Chinese seaports handed 9.22 billion tonnes of cargo.