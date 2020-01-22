2020 January 22 18:07

MAN Cryo to supply icebreaking RoRos with fuel gas supply system

MAN Energy Solutions' marine LNG fuel-gas-system manufacturer -has signed the contract to supply the LNG fuel-gas supply systems to Wallenius SOL, the Swedish shipping line, in connection with the building of two RoRo newbuildings in China at Yantai Raffles shipyard, the company said in its release.

MAN Energy Solutions has also been selected to supply 2 × 9L28/32DF dual-fuel auxiliary engines to each vessel. Wallenius SOL states that the vessels will run on LNG, making them among the most environmentally efficient vessels in that part of the world.

Upon construction, the vessels will be the largest to ever meet Finnish/Swedish ice class 1A Super standard, ensuring year-round service in the frozen Gulf of Bothnia. The 242-metre newbuildings will have a sailing speed of 20 knots and a capacity of 5,800 lane metres. Delivery of the vessels is scheduled for 2021 and the order includes an option for two further vessels.

Wallenius SOL is a shipping line formed by Swedish concerns Wallenius Lines and Svenska Orient Linien (SOL).

ABOUT YANTAI RAFFLES SHIPYARD

Yantai CIMC Raffles shipyard belongs to CIMC group, which is a global energy and logistic company listed in both Shenzhen and Hong Kong. The company including three yards and four engneering centers with two (Bassoe Technology AB and Brevik Engineering AS) in Scandinavia, have built multiple international offshore and marine projects. The ice-classed RoRos are the first ships the shipyard is building for a European owner.

ABOUT WALLENIUS SOL

WALLENIUS SOL is a joint venture shipping company formed by Wallenius Lines and Swedish Orient Linien (SOL). It operates scheduled services from main ports in the Gulf of Bothnia to and from Europe/UK with a main cargo of paper products, as well as steel, trailers and containers. Wallenius SOL has ordered up to four RoRo vessels running on LNG power, to be built between 2019-2021 by Wallenius Marine. The newbuildings in this new order will join an existing fleet of five RoRo vessels.

ABOUT MAN CRYO

MAN Energy Solutions took over fuel-gas specialist Cryo AB in 2015 and and fully integrated it into its business. Under the brand MAN Cryo, the company offers systems for the storage, distribution and handling of liquefied gases. MAN Energy Solutions enables its customers to achieve sustainable value creation in the transition towards a carbon neutral future.