  • 2020 January 22 17:20

    Ships of RF Navy’s Northern Fleet approached the Strait of Tunis

    According to the press center of RF Defence Ministry, the missile cruiser "Marshal Ustinov", leading a detachment of ships and vessels of the Northern Fleet, will pass the Tunis Strait and enter the western part of the Mediterranean Sea today. The squadron includes the large anti-submarine ship "Vice Admiral Kulakov", the medium sea tanker "Vyazma", and the rescue tug SB-406.

    During the crossing of the Mediterranean sea, the crews of ships and vessels conducted a planned air defense exercise using computer simulation of the tactical situation.

    Earlier, the warships made business calls to the ports of Greece and Cyprus. In the Alboran sea, before the passage of the Strait of Gibraltar, the North sea sailors will conduct a drill on the anti-sabotage defense of a detachment of ships when parked on an unprotected roadstead.

    Northern Fleet's missile cruiser "Marshal Ustinov" with escort of destroyer "Severomorsk" and auxiliary ships left the main base of the Northern Fleet Severomorsk on July 3 to participate in the Main Naval Parade in St. Petersburg. After the parade, the crews of the cruiser and auxiliary ships took part in "Ocean Shield 2019" Navy exercise.

    For two months, the ship operated in the Mediterranean Sea, where it conducted a series of exercises, visited Algeria, Egypt, Turkey, Greece and Cyprus. In the Atlantic Ocean, Russian sailors made business calls at the ports of Praia of the Republic of Cape Verde and Malabo Equatorial Guinea.

    At the end of November, Northern Fleet sailors conducted the first ever joint Russian-Chinese-South African exercise on ensuring the safety of navigation and marine economic activity. It was attended by frigates of the Naval Forces of the People's Liberation Army of China "Weifang" and the Naval Forces of South Africa "Amatola", as well as auxiliary vessels of the Navy of South Africa.

    In the first decade of January 2020 the cruiser participated in the joint Nothern and Black Sea Fleets exercise as the flagship in the Black sea. The Supreme commander-in-Chief Vladimir Putin was observing the action of the exercise from the command post of the cruiser

    Since leaving the main base of the Northern Fleet — Severomorsk — the cruiser has passed more than 37 thousand nautical miles.



 News for a day...
2020 January 22

18:37 BunkerTrace secures first commercial partnership with Marfin Management
18:07 MAN Cryo to supply icebreaking RoRos with fuel gas supply system
17:45 Throughput of Chinese sea and river ports in 2019 grew by 5.7% YoY to 13.95 billion tonnes
17:20 Ships of RF Navy’s Northern Fleet approached the Strait of Tunis
17:06 Boluda Towage Europe introduces 1st retrofit of conventional tug complying with IMO TIER III Standards in Zeebrugge
16:56 Russian-Japanese anti-piracy exercise successfully completed in the Arabian sea
16:05 European shipping industry urges the revival of Operation Sophia
15:38 Marubeni and Klaveness join forces to create the world’s leading dry bulk Panamax pool
15:23 IMO Secretary-General calls for renewed cooperation at Davos forum
14:57 Positive steps for Somalia’s maritime sector
13:40 Medium sized sea tanker Akademik Pashin entered service with the Baltic Fleet
12:52 Bunker prices are slightly down at the port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
12:29 Nonius Engineering supports 7th International Forum of Dredging Companies as its Sponsor
11:44 NIBULON’s fleet transported a record number of cargoes by Ukrainian rivers in 2019
11:19 DNV GL’s Technology Outlook 2030: Digital acceleration and climate change
11:01 IMO Secretary-General assesses progress on sulphur limit implementation
10:58 NIBULON’s non-self-propelled B1500 Project vessel made its first cargo trip
10:36 Nibulon achieved record export results in 2019
10:13 Representatives of Russian and Japanese Navies held briefing on board Baltic Fleet’s guard ship
10:10 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Jan 22
09:51 Ministers of the Government of the Russian Federation appointed
09:32 Brent Crude futures price is down 0.4% to $64.33, Light Sweet Crude – down 0.48% to $58.1
09:15 Baltic Dry Index is down to 689 points

2020 January 21

18:27 ABS and Hyundai Heavy Industries complete landmark smart functions JDP
18:07 Mystic orders four more Explorer Class Polar expedition vessels
17:43 Outer Port is among main topics of Polish-Japanese economic cooperation
17:19 Wärtsilä LNG Bunkering & Fuel Supply System Simulator launched to raise training levels
17:18 BCT ends 2019 with highest every cargo handling of 500 000 TEU
16:55 Letter of Intent signed between Port of Gdynia Authority S.A. and Pelixar S.A.
16:14 New ASCO vessel to be named after Academician Khoshbakht Yusifzadeh
15:30 Port of Singapore throughput in 2019 declined by 0.6% to 626.18 million tonnes
15:01 Freight turnover of Neva-Metal (Saint-Petersburg) in 2019 remained flat Y-o-Y at 3.2 million tonnes
14:39 18,880 ships with total tonnage of 1.2 billion tonnes passed Suez Canal in 2019
14:06 BIMCO issues update on Persian Gulf tensions and sanctions clauses
13:42 Rosmorport reports on icebreaker support in Russian seaports as of mid-January 2020
13:17 Throughput of port Kaliningrad in 2019 fell by 21% Y-o-Y to 11.06 million tonnes
12:53 Eesti Gaas becomes one of the largest LNG suppliers in the region
12:28 Throughput of port Vyborg in 2019 fell by 37% Y-o-Y to 1.21 million tonnes
12:05 German Naval Yards Kiel takes legal actions against MKS 180 procurement
11:54 Bunker sales at the port of Singapore in 2019 fell by 4.6% Y-o-Y to 47.5 million tonnes
11:29 Throughput of port Vysotsk in 2019 climbed by 3% Y-o-Y to 19.40 million tonnes
11:05 Fincantieri enters the green cutting-edge project “ITER”
10:52 Throughput of port Primorsk in 2019 grew by 14% Y-o-Y to 61.02 million tonnes
10:37 Software for ship agents supported with digitalisation grant
10:21 Baltic Dry Index is down to 729 points
10:05 Brent Crude futures price is down 0.55% to $64.84, Light Sweet Crude – down 0.32% to $58.39
09:53 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Jan 21
09:47 MOL Logistics (Thailand) strengthens total logistics services
09:30 Port of Ust-Luga handled 103.85 million tonnes in 2019, up 5% Y-o-Y
09:13 Throughput of Port St. Petersburg in 2019 grew by 1% to 59.87 million tonnes
08:44 Maersk Drilling awarded two-well contract extension for low-emission rig Maersk Integrator under Aker BP alliance
07:41 Kuehne + Nagel to accelerate development in Asia Pacific

2020 January 20

18:37 Semi-submersible installation vessel ‘Alfa Lift’ nominated for Offshore Renewables Award 2020
18:06 Freeport LNG achieves start of commercial operations for second liquefaction train
17:55 Russia and Japan to conduct joint exercise in the Arabian sea
17:39 Kawasaki Heavy Industries announces delivery of bulk carrier NAVIOS FELICITY Ⅰ
17:34 Corvette "Gremyaschiy" completed a series of tests in the Barents sea
17:06 MSC Cruises and Chantiers de l’Atlantique sign contracts for construction of third and fourth LNG-powered MSC World Class ships
16:52 Cryostar and KC LNG awarded contract for building LNG facility in port of Antwerp
16:33 London, UK to host Digitalised Smart Ports Conference on 20-21 May 2020