  The version for the print

  • 2020 January 22 16:56

    Russian-Japanese anti-piracy exercise successfully completed in the Arabian sea

    Russian-Japanese anti-piracy exercise successfully completed in the Arabian sea, says press center of RF Defence Ministry.

    On January 20 and 21, several episodes were played in the area of the exercise.

    Detachment of Baltic Fleet warships consisting of the patrol escort ship "Yaroslav Mudriy", the tanker "Yelnya", and the sea tugboat "Viktor Konetskiy", as well as the Japanese destroyer "Harusame", practiced elements of joint maneuvering, including using night-time light signaling, and conducted a mutual light information exchange between ships at night.

    On the second day, the Russian and Japanese crews began working out a scenario for the release of the ship, captured by mock "pirates". The role of the captured vessel was performed by the sea tanker "Yelnya". During the joint operation, the Russian and Japanese anti-terrorist groups stormed the ship in a matter of minutes and neutralized the "pirates". Then the Baltic Fleet Marines and the Japanese ship inspection team carried out a joint inspection of the ship.

    Russian and Japanese naval sailors by means of ship's artillery hit a sea target. After that, naval aviation helicopters from Russian and Japanese ships made cross-flights with landings on the deck of the PES "Yaroslav Mudriy" and the destroyer "Harusame".

    The exercise between the ships of the Baltic Fleet and the Japanese MSDF was held in this area for the first time.

    The PES "Yaroslav Mudriy", the sea tug "Viktor Konetsky" and the tanker "Yelnya" left the Military Harbor of Baltiysk on October 1 and set a course for the Indian ocean. In December this group of Baltic Fleet ships took part in the Maritime phase of the Russian-Indian exercise "Indra-2019" and the trilateral Russian-Chinese-Iranian maneuvers "Maritime security Belt-2019". After completing a series of international exercises, a detachment of ships from the Baltic Fleet headed to the port of Salal to replenish supplies and rest their crews.



 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 January 22

18:37 BunkerTrace secures first commercial partnership with Marfin Management
18:07 MAN Cryo to supply icebreaking RoRos with fuel gas supply system
17:45 Throughput of Chinese sea and river ports in 2019 grew by 5.7% YoY to 13.95 billion tonnes
17:20 Ships of RF Navy’s Northern Fleet approached the Strait of Tunis
17:06 Boluda Towage Europe introduces 1st retrofit of conventional tug complying with IMO TIER III Standards in Zeebrugge
16:56 Russian-Japanese anti-piracy exercise successfully completed in the Arabian sea
16:05 European shipping industry urges the revival of Operation Sophia
15:38 Marubeni and Klaveness join forces to create the world’s leading dry bulk Panamax pool
15:23 IMO Secretary-General calls for renewed cooperation at Davos forum
14:57 Positive steps for Somalia’s maritime sector
13:40 Medium sized sea tanker Akademik Pashin entered service with the Baltic Fleet
12:52 Bunker prices are slightly down at the port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
12:29 Nonius Engineering supports 7th International Forum of Dredging Companies as its Sponsor
11:44 NIBULON’s fleet transported a record number of cargoes by Ukrainian rivers in 2019
11:19 DNV GL’s Technology Outlook 2030: Digital acceleration and climate change
11:01 IMO Secretary-General assesses progress on sulphur limit implementation
10:58 NIBULON’s non-self-propelled B1500 Project vessel made its first cargo trip
10:36 Nibulon achieved record export results in 2019
10:13 Representatives of Russian and Japanese Navies held briefing on board Baltic Fleet’s guard ship
10:10 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Jan 22
09:51 Ministers of the Government of the Russian Federation appointed
09:32 Brent Crude futures price is down 0.4% to $64.33, Light Sweet Crude – down 0.48% to $58.1
09:15 Baltic Dry Index is down to 689 points

2020 January 21

18:27 ABS and Hyundai Heavy Industries complete landmark smart functions JDP
18:07 Mystic orders four more Explorer Class Polar expedition vessels
17:43 Outer Port is among main topics of Polish-Japanese economic cooperation
17:19 Wärtsilä LNG Bunkering & Fuel Supply System Simulator launched to raise training levels
17:18 BCT ends 2019 with highest every cargo handling of 500 000 TEU
16:55 Letter of Intent signed between Port of Gdynia Authority S.A. and Pelixar S.A.
16:14 New ASCO vessel to be named after Academician Khoshbakht Yusifzadeh
15:30 Port of Singapore throughput in 2019 declined by 0.6% to 626.18 million tonnes
15:01 Freight turnover of Neva-Metal (Saint-Petersburg) in 2019 remained flat Y-o-Y at 3.2 million tonnes
14:39 18,880 ships with total tonnage of 1.2 billion tonnes passed Suez Canal in 2019
14:06 BIMCO issues update on Persian Gulf tensions and sanctions clauses
13:42 Rosmorport reports on icebreaker support in Russian seaports as of mid-January 2020
13:17 Throughput of port Kaliningrad in 2019 fell by 21% Y-o-Y to 11.06 million tonnes
12:53 Eesti Gaas becomes one of the largest LNG suppliers in the region
12:28 Throughput of port Vyborg in 2019 fell by 37% Y-o-Y to 1.21 million tonnes
12:05 German Naval Yards Kiel takes legal actions against MKS 180 procurement
11:54 Bunker sales at the port of Singapore in 2019 fell by 4.6% Y-o-Y to 47.5 million tonnes
11:29 Throughput of port Vysotsk in 2019 climbed by 3% Y-o-Y to 19.40 million tonnes
11:05 Fincantieri enters the green cutting-edge project “ITER”
10:52 Throughput of port Primorsk in 2019 grew by 14% Y-o-Y to 61.02 million tonnes
10:37 Software for ship agents supported with digitalisation grant
10:21 Baltic Dry Index is down to 729 points
10:05 Brent Crude futures price is down 0.55% to $64.84, Light Sweet Crude – down 0.32% to $58.39
09:53 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Jan 21
09:47 MOL Logistics (Thailand) strengthens total logistics services
09:30 Port of Ust-Luga handled 103.85 million tonnes in 2019, up 5% Y-o-Y
09:13 Throughput of Port St. Petersburg in 2019 grew by 1% to 59.87 million tonnes
08:44 Maersk Drilling awarded two-well contract extension for low-emission rig Maersk Integrator under Aker BP alliance
07:41 Kuehne + Nagel to accelerate development in Asia Pacific

2020 January 20

18:37 Semi-submersible installation vessel ‘Alfa Lift’ nominated for Offshore Renewables Award 2020
18:06 Freeport LNG achieves start of commercial operations for second liquefaction train
17:55 Russia and Japan to conduct joint exercise in the Arabian sea
17:39 Kawasaki Heavy Industries announces delivery of bulk carrier NAVIOS FELICITY Ⅰ
17:34 Corvette "Gremyaschiy" completed a series of tests in the Barents sea
17:06 MSC Cruises and Chantiers de l’Atlantique sign contracts for construction of third and fourth LNG-powered MSC World Class ships
16:52 Cryostar and KC LNG awarded contract for building LNG facility in port of Antwerp
16:33 London, UK to host Digitalised Smart Ports Conference on 20-21 May 2020