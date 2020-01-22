2020 January 22 15:38

Marubeni and Klaveness join forces to create the world’s leading dry bulk Panamax pool

Marubeni and Klaveness are merging Panamax Pool activities. A jointly owned pool management company, Maruklav Management Inc., will operate a Panamax Pool where data insights and analytics will be a main driver for decision making and positioning of the pool vessels, the company said in its release.

Combining the strengths of major trading house Marubeni and long-term Owner and Operator Klaveness will not only leverage individual capabilities, but also capitalize on a more analytical approach to pool management and enable greater flexibility and adaptation to the risk appetite of each individual vessel owner.

The daily management of the pool activities will be run out of Klaveness’ offices in Oslo, Dubai and Singapore, where existing teams will be strengthened by experienced executives from the existing Marubeni pool operations. MaruKlav will be led by Michael Jørgensen as the company MD, with Masashi Kobayashi from Marubeni as Deputy MD.

The combination of existing fleets in the MG Harrison Shipping and Baumarine Pools will see the venture with a fleet of approximately 30 vessels starting early April, making it the leading Panamax pool operator in the world.

Data Driven Positioning to give pool participants full market upside:

While the increase in fleet size will give the pool increased global exposure, both houses remain confident the joint effort around data analytics, machine learning and research will facilitate correct positioning and allow the core chartering teams to optimize in terms of duration and direction at any given time.

The long terms vision is to challenge existing period structures and pool models. MaruKlav in this respect welcome all owners in the industry to collaborate around the existing and common challenges in our industry.

About Marubeni

Marubeni Corporation and its consolidated subsidiaries use their broad business networks, both within Japan and overseas, to conduct importing and exporting (including third country trading), as well as domestic business, encompassing a diverse range of business activities across wide-ranging fields including lifestyle, ICT & real estate business, forest products, food, agri business, chemicals, power business, energy, metals & mineral resources, plant, aerospace & ship, finance & leasing business, construction, auto & industrial machinery, and next generation business development. Additionally, the Marubeni Group offers a variety of services, makes internal and external investments, and is involved in resource development throughout all of the above industries.

About Klaveness

Torvald Klaveness is a dry bulk operator, service provider and integrated owner. Through Klaveness Combination Carriers the company has a unique concept of combination carriers, and through Klaveness Container provides container feeder vessels to various operators. Klaveness Digital has developed the world’s leading platform for managing seaborne logistics and all businesses continue to challenge the status quo. The success and legacy of the company has always centered on finding new ways to improve technology and business models in shipping. Its vision of Improving the nature of shipping underpins its continued commitment to changing and improving the industry that Torvald Klaveness is a part of.