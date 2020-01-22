2020 January 22 13:40

Medium sized sea tanker Akademik Pashin entered service with the Baltic Fleet

Medium sized sea tanker «Akademik Pashin» entered service with the Northern Fleet, Nevsky Shipyard says in a press release.

On January 21th, 2020 the flag-raising ceremony was held on medium sized sea tanker of project 23130

The vessel was built at «Nevsky Shipyard». In Severomorsk, aboard the vessel, the flag-raising ceremony was held. The tanker reinforced the auxiliary unit of the Baltic Fleet.

The vessel is designed for receiving, storing, transporting and transferring of liquid cargo: diesel fuel, fuel oil, aviation kerosene, motor oil, water.

Dry cargos: food, skipper and technical equipment.

The tanker is named in honor of the outstanding Russian shipbuilding engineer, Hero of the Russian Federation, academician of Russian Academy of Science Valentin Pashin, who headed the Central Scientific Research institute named after A.Krylov more than 20 years.