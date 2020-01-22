2020 January 22 12:52

Bunker prices are slightly down at the port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)

Global oil prices are going down after the growth amid concerns about supplies from the Middle East.

According to IAA PortNews Bunker Prices Review, bunker fuel prices at port St. Petersburg were as follows:



Average price of IFO-380 HS - $210 pmt.

Average price of MGO - $565 pmt (-$10).

Average price of ULSFO - $540 pmt (-$5).

Average price of VLSFO 0.5% - $490 pmt (-$5).

Bunker prices are flat at the port of Rotterdam.

The difference between maximum/minimum prices depends on the amount of fuel sold and its availability.