2020 January 22 12:29

Nonius Engineering supports 7th International Forum of Dredging Companies as its Sponsor

Nonius Engineering supports the 7th Forum of Dredging Companies as its Sponsor. The Forum will be held in Moscow on 26 February 2020 in the framework of the Dredging and Hydraulic Engineering Structures Congress (February 26-27, Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Russian Federation).

The event is organized by the leading maritime industry media group PortNews.

The 3rd Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” will be held with the support of the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency and Rosatom. It will include the 7th International Dredging Forum and the 3rd Technical Conference "Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Engineering".



The Congress delegates will obtain comprehensive information on the plans of dredging works in Russia for 2020. Special attention will be paid to the Arctic and Northern Sea Route projects. Reliable valuation of damage risk for the environment and the biological resources is getting increasingly crucial. The first day of the Congress will include a competent discussion of the latest solutions in the market of dedicated dredging vessels and equipment. The second day will feature the discussion of regulatory changes in the segment of hydraulic engineering structures as part of the regulatory guillotine. Special focus will be placed on construction of new hydrosystems at inland water ways of the country.

The Congress Programme and Participation Terms can be provided upon request.



