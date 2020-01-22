  The version for the print

  • 2020 January 22 11:44

    NIBULON’s fleet transported a record number of cargoes by Ukrainian rivers in 2019

    In the 2019 navigation season, NIBULON’s shipping company transported more than 3.8 million tons of cargoes by Ukrainian rivers, NIBULON says in a press release.

    Every year, NIBULON informs about the shipping company’s activities, setting new records annually. 2019 is not an exception. At the beginning of the navigation season, the company’s fleet consisting of 77 units made 930 cargo trips, having transported more than 3.8 million tons of various cargoes by inland waterways, which is by 35% more compared with last year.

    The shipping company transported more than 3 million tons of cargoes by the Dnipro River as well as by the Buh-Dnipo-Lyman Canal (including rendering services to third parties) and more than 800 thousand tons by the Southern Buh River. 

    In 2019, NIBULON’s fleet continued to increase the nomenclature of cargoes transported by rivers. In addition to grain, the shipping company transported metal products, reinforced-concrete slabs, sand, piles, Kherson watermelons and melons. 

    Since NIBULON’s shipping company commenced operations, it has transported about 17 million tons of cargoes by inland waterways, thereby removing more than 708 thousand trucks from the Ukrainian highways. 

    We achieved these results by implementing NIBULON’s patriotic investment program to revive the Dnipro and the Southern Buh as Ukrainian transport arteries, which includes the construction of a network of modern transshipment terminals along the rivers, the revival of shipbuilding, the improvement of Ukrainian waterways as well as a number of efficient management decisions to arrange river cargo transportation. 

    “For the past years, the company has been implementing new logistics approaches to transport grain from NIBULON’s branches to the sea ports by river transport, i.e. combined cargo transportation, having increased annual volumes. This, in its turn, reduces traffic load on the Ukrainian highways, decreases harmful emissions to the atmosphere and enables the company to increase grain purchase prices not only at the facilities with the capacity to ship by water transport but also at the branches with the capacity to ship by railway transport. NIBULON plans to increase combined transportation by 50% both along the Dnipro and the Southern Buh”, says Oleksandr Shmakov, a head of the transport logistics department.

    Due to the dredging of the Southern Buh conducted by NIBULON, 134 km of waterway became navigable. In 2016, for the first time in a quarter century, NIBULON’s vessel transported cargoes to Voznesensk (Mykolaiv region) along the Southern Buh River. The Dnipro dredging makes it possible to efficiently use the river’s potential, loading vessels to the designed draught, thereby increasing the quantity of cargoes transported by water transport.

    In summer 2019, NIBULON put its new fully automated Ternivska branch transshipment terminal in Zaporizhzhia region into operation and conducted dredging of the Ploska Osokorivka River, having made its areas navigable again. During six months since Ternivska started its operations, the company has transported about 135 thousand tons of cargoes from Ternivska branch to the outer roads of Mykolaiv Sea Port.

    “NIBULON’s cargo fleet plays a significant role in achieving these high results, in particular 21 tugs and 43 units of non-self-propelled cargo vessels. The company’s shipbuilders constantly improve shipbuilding designs; in particular, they build vessels with larger cargo capacity and high-capacity tugs. The shipping company consists of the non-self-propelled B2000 project vessels intended for cargo transportation along the Southern Buh, 100-m B5000 project vessels, pusher POSS-115 project tugs for linear transportation, and multipurpose tugs of 3,500 h.p. (T3500 project). The NIBULON MAX self-propelled floating vessel, the largest vessel in the company’s fleet, promotes an increase in cargo trips and transportation volumes. Having put the floating vessel into operation, NIBULON increased cargo transshipment efficiency and non-self-propelled vessel turnover”, mentions Oleksandr Taranovskyi, deputy director for economy at NIBULON’s shipping company.  

    At present the company builds at its own shipyard two new vessels, namely harbor T410 project tugs for pushing and docking operations as well as non-self-propelled B1500 project open type vessels. The non-self-propelled open type vessels with the cargo capacity of 1,500 tons are designed to transport containers, general and bulk cargoes, including sand, gravel, fertilizers, packaged cargoes, and timber.  It is another step forward to expand cargo nomenclature and to increase NIBULON’s fleet efficiency. The harbor T410 project tugs, intended for pushing non-self-propelled vessels with the deadweight of up to 3 thousand tons, ensure cargo transportation in shallow water.  

    NIBULON plans to transport 4.5 million tons of cargoes by Ukrainian rivers in 2020, thereby reducing traffic load on the Ukrainian highways and saving state money for road repairs.

Другие новости по темам: Nibulon  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 January 22

16:05 European shipping industry urges the revival of Operation Sophia
15:38 Marubeni and Klaveness join forces to create the world’s leading dry bulk Panamax pool
15:23 IMO Secretary-General calls for renewed cooperation at Davos forum
14:57 Positive steps for Somalia’s maritime sector
13:40 Medium sized sea tanker Akademik Pashin entered service with the Baltic Fleet
12:52 Bunker prices are slightly down at the port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
12:29 Nonius Engineering supports 7th International Forum of Dredging Companies as its Sponsor
11:44 NIBULON’s fleet transported a record number of cargoes by Ukrainian rivers in 2019
11:19 DNV GL’s Technology Outlook 2030: Digital acceleration and climate change
11:01 IMO Secretary-General assesses progress on sulphur limit implementation
10:58 NIBULON’s non-self-propelled B1500 Project vessel made its first cargo trip
10:36 Nibulon achieved record export results in 2019
10:13 Representatives of Russian and Japanese Navies held briefing on board Baltic Fleet’s guard ship
10:10 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Jan 22
09:51 Ministers of the Government of the Russian Federation appointed
09:32 Brent Crude futures price is down 0.4% to $64.33, Light Sweet Crude – down 0.48% to $58.1
09:15 Baltic Dry Index is down to 689 points

2020 January 21

18:27 ABS and Hyundai Heavy Industries complete landmark smart functions JDP
18:07 Mystic orders four more Explorer Class Polar expedition vessels
17:43 Outer Port is among main topics of Polish-Japanese economic cooperation
17:19 Wärtsilä LNG Bunkering & Fuel Supply System Simulator launched to raise training levels
17:18 BCT ends 2019 with highest every cargo handling of 500 000 TEU
16:55 Letter of Intent signed between Port of Gdynia Authority S.A. and Pelixar S.A.
16:14 New ASCO vessel to be named after Academician Khoshbakht Yusifzadeh
15:30 Port of Singapore throughput in 2019 declined by 0.6% to 626.18 million tonnes
15:01 Freight turnover of Neva-Metal (Saint-Petersburg) in 2019 remained flat Y-o-Y at 3.2 million tonnes
14:39 18,880 ships with total tonnage of 1.2 billion tonnes passed Suez Canal in 2019
14:06 BIMCO issues update on Persian Gulf tensions and sanctions clauses
13:42 Rosmorport reports on icebreaker support in Russian seaports as of mid-January 2020
13:17 Throughput of port Kaliningrad in 2019 fell by 21% Y-o-Y to 11.06 million tonnes
12:53 Eesti Gaas becomes one of the largest LNG suppliers in the region
12:28 Throughput of port Vyborg in 2019 fell by 37% Y-o-Y to 1.21 million tonnes
12:05 German Naval Yards Kiel takes legal actions against MKS 180 procurement
11:54 Bunker sales at the port of Singapore in 2019 fell by 4.6% Y-o-Y to 47.5 million tonnes
11:29 Throughput of port Vysotsk in 2019 climbed by 3% Y-o-Y to 19.40 million tonnes
11:05 Fincantieri enters the green cutting-edge project “ITER”
10:52 Throughput of port Primorsk in 2019 grew by 14% Y-o-Y to 61.02 million tonnes
10:37 Software for ship agents supported with digitalisation grant
10:21 Baltic Dry Index is down to 729 points
10:05 Brent Crude futures price is down 0.55% to $64.84, Light Sweet Crude – down 0.32% to $58.39
09:53 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Jan 21
09:47 MOL Logistics (Thailand) strengthens total logistics services
09:30 Port of Ust-Luga handled 103.85 million tonnes in 2019, up 5% Y-o-Y
09:13 Throughput of Port St. Petersburg in 2019 grew by 1% to 59.87 million tonnes
08:44 Maersk Drilling awarded two-well contract extension for low-emission rig Maersk Integrator under Aker BP alliance
07:41 Kuehne + Nagel to accelerate development in Asia Pacific

2020 January 20

18:37 Semi-submersible installation vessel ‘Alfa Lift’ nominated for Offshore Renewables Award 2020
18:06 Freeport LNG achieves start of commercial operations for second liquefaction train
17:55 Russia and Japan to conduct joint exercise in the Arabian sea
17:39 Kawasaki Heavy Industries announces delivery of bulk carrier NAVIOS FELICITY Ⅰ
17:34 Corvette "Gremyaschiy" completed a series of tests in the Barents sea
17:06 MSC Cruises and Chantiers de l’Atlantique sign contracts for construction of third and fourth LNG-powered MSC World Class ships
16:52 Cryostar and KC LNG awarded contract for building LNG facility in port of Antwerp
16:33 London, UK to host Digitalised Smart Ports Conference on 20-21 May 2020
16:09 PETRONAS concludes 12-year LNG deal with Shenergy
15:41 APM Terminals signs partnership with Brasco for oil exploration support
15:25 BIMCO’s sounding board to take sale and leaseback project to the next phase
14:58 88% of comprehensive plan for upgrading and expanding core infrastructure fulfilled by 1 January 2020
14:26 Port of Kiel concludes last year with good results
14:02 Port of Tallinn reports on its most important events and projects in 2019