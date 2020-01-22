2020 January 22 10:58

NIBULON’s non-self-propelled B1500 Project vessel made its first cargo trip

The non-self-propelled open type vessel built at NIBULON’s shipbuilding and repair yard is involved in transportation of piles for construction, Nibulon says in a press release.

During three days from January 13, NIBULON loaded at its Mykolaiv transshipment terminal berth its new vessel with piles produced by Mykolaiv concrete product plant. The non-self-propelled vessel transported 400 construction piles with a total weight of 1,000 tons intended for the construction of NIBULON’s first Zelenodolska branch transshipment terminal in Dnipropetrovsk region. By March 2020, the company will have transported 1,540 sets (7,546 tons) by water.

The non-self-propelled vessel, accompanied by NIBULON-4 tug, is on its way to Kozatska branch in Kherson region. According to the shipping company’s specialists, it takes the vessels about a day to reach Kozatska branch.

One cargo trip enabled NIBULON to remove more than 41 trucks from the highways in Mykolaiv and Kherson regions. The non-self-propelled open type vessel will make commercial trips, transporting general and bulk cargoes as well as building materials required to construct and reconstruct NIBULON’s own infrastructure facilities. This will enable the company to improve NIBULON’s fleet efficiency and to increase river transportation volumes.

Consequently, NIBULON redirects to water transport not only grain but also building materials, in particular reinforced-concrete slabs, sand, piles, and others. The fleet transports metal, coal, Kherson melons and watermelons. The company’s fleet has also mastered the transportation of bulk cargoes, namely an iron ore roasting kiln.

The non-self-propelled B1500 project open type vessels with cargo capacity of 1,500 tons and cargo deck space of 860 m2 are intended to transport containers, general and bulk cargoes, including sand, gravel, pallet cargoes, timber, and others. The vessel’s dimensions are as follows: length – 75 m, breadth – 17 m, depth – 3.5 m. The first B1500 project vessel was launched at NIBULON shipbuilding and repair yard in December 2019.