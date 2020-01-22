2020 January 22 10:36

Nibulon achieved record export results in 2019

NIBULON says it shipped about 5.3 million tons of agricultural commodities. The company broke its ten-year record, having increased an annual export volume by 8%.

We would remind you that the 2018/19 marketing year was a record one for NIBULON. It shipped for export more than 5.2 million tons of grain and oilseeds. During the first six months of 2019/20 MY, NIBULON has exported 3.03 million tons of agricultural commodities. The company plans to export 6 million tons by expanding commodity shipments to the Middle East as well as to the Southeast Asia. High wheat and corn yields in Ukraine in the current marketing year and their acceptable quality will promote trading cooperation with the main consumers.

The company’s trading activity covers more than 70 countries worldwide. According to Dmytro Furda, senior trader, the company’s main trading activity covers wheat, corn, barley, and sorghum, a major share of which is exported to the EU, Middle East, Northern Africa, and Southeast Asia.

In 2019/20 MY, we continue developing the markets in China, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, and Bangladesh. Ukrainian agricultural commodities are in great demand in these countries which have potential to expand cooperation with the leading Ukrainian companies. The markets in Ethiopia, Kenya, and India are also prospective.





