2020 January 22 09:51

Ministers of the Government of the Russian Federation appointed. The President of the Russian Federation signed the relevant executive orders.

According to the official press release of the Kremlin, President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin signed executive orders appointing:

Mikhail Murashko – Minister of Healthcare

Olga Lyubimova – Minister of Culture

Valery Falkov – Minister of Science and Higher Education

Dmitry Kobylkin – Minister of Natural Resources and Environment

Denis Manturov – Minister of Industry and Trade

Sergei Kravtsov – Minister of Education

Alexander Kozlov – Minister for the Development of the Russian Far East and Arctic

Dmitry Patrushev – Minister of Agriculture

Oleg Matytsin – Minister of Sport

Vladimir Yakushev – Minister of Construction, Housing and Utilities

Yevgeny Ditrikh – Minister of Transport

Anton Kotyakov – Minister of Labour and Social Protection

Anton Siluanov – Minister of Finance

Maksut Shadayev – Minister of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media

Maxim Reshetnikov – Minister of Economic Development, having accepted his resignation as Governor of the Perm Territory

Alexander Novak – Minister of Energy