-
2020 January 22 09:51
Ministers of the Government of the Russian Federation appointed
Ministers of the Government of the Russian Federation appointed. The President of the Russian Federation signed the relevant executive orders.
According to the official press release of the Kremlin, President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin signed executive orders appointing:
Mikhail Murashko – Minister of Healthcare
Olga Lyubimova – Minister of Culture
Valery Falkov – Minister of Science and Higher Education
Dmitry Kobylkin – Minister of Natural Resources and Environment
Denis Manturov – Minister of Industry and Trade
Sergei Kravtsov – Minister of Education
Alexander Kozlov – Minister for the Development of the Russian Far East and Arctic
Dmitry Patrushev – Minister of Agriculture
Oleg Matytsin – Minister of Sport
Vladimir Yakushev – Minister of Construction, Housing and Utilities
Yevgeny Ditrikh – Minister of Transport
Anton Kotyakov – Minister of Labour and Social Protection
Anton Siluanov – Minister of Finance
Maksut Shadayev – Minister of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media
Maxim Reshetnikov – Minister of Economic Development, having accepted his resignation as Governor of the Perm Territory
Alexander Novak – Minister of Energy
2020 January 22
|09:51
|Ministers of the Government of the Russian Federation appointed
|09:32
|Brent Crude futures price is down 0.4% to $64.33, Light Sweet Crude – down 0.48% to $58.1
|09:15
|Baltic Dry Index is down to 689 points