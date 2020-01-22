Brent Crude futures price is down 0.4% to $64.33, Light Sweet Crude – down 0.48% to $58.1

-
2020 January 22 09:32
As of 22 January 2020 (07:44, Moscow time), Brent Crude Oil futures price fell by 0.4% to $64.33 per barrel, Light Sweet Crude – fell by 0.48% to $58.1 per barrel.
2020 January 22
|09:51
|Ministers of the Government of the Russian Federation appointed
|09:32
|09:15
|Baltic Dry Index is down to 689 points