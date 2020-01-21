2020 January 21 18:27

ABS and Hyundai Heavy Industries complete landmark smart functions JDP

ABS and Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) have completed a landmark joint development project (JDP) associated with HHI’s Integrated Smart-ship Solution, the company said in its release.

ABS has verified the smart functions of HHI’s Integrated Smart-ship Solution, issuing the first Product Design Assessment (PDA) for its data infra-structure.

ABS also issued the first ever New Technologies Qualification for the Operational Performance Management (OPM) functions. This addresses the route optimization, performance monitoring and reporting capabilities of HHI’s system. This will enable vessels using HHI’s system to be provided with the SMART (INF) notation and SMART(OPM) record comment.

Seven ABS-classed vessels – one FSRU, three VLECs and three Tankers - are being readied to receive ABS smart notations and descriptions, subject to final surveys.

In April 2019, ABS launched the marine and offshore industries' first notations on smart technology applications with publication of the ABS Guide for Smart Functions for Marine Vessels and Offshore Units. The Guide established a goal-based framework for smart function implementation with a risk informed approach and requirements for smart function assessment. As a result, smart functions can be verified as following the provisions of both the Guide and the ABS Guidance Notes on Qualifying New Technologies.

ABS PDA is an assessment of materials, components, products or systems for a specific use in compliance with ABS Rules, Guides and recognized standards. Based on PDA, the final approval is given when an Engineer or Surveyor accepts the assessed item for a specific user and installation.

ABS New Technology Qualification services offer guidance on early adoption and efficient implementation of new technologies, demonstrating both the level of maturity and that potential risks have been systematically reviewed.

