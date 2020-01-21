2020 January 21 17:18

BCT ends 2019 with highest every cargo handling of 500 000 TEU

The second largest container terminal in Poland ends the year 2019 with the highest every cargo handling of 500 000 TEU, Port of Gdynia Authority says in a press release.

The Port of Gdynia beats its cargo handling record year by year. This year it is expected to exceed 24 million tons, including 900000 TEU.

At an official gala to celebrate the record result, the floor was taken by Wojciech Szymulewicz - BCT President, Mikołaj Osiński – President of MSC Poland and Maciej Krzesiński – Marketing and Foreign Cooperation Director at the Port of Gdynia Authority S.A.

“On behalf of the Port of Gdynia Authority I would like to congratulate the Board and Employees of the Baltic Container Terminal, who celebrates its 40th anniversary. I would like to wish you further successes and more such spectacular successes to come”, comments Maciej Krzesiński.

With regard to the ever-growing terminal potential, the Port of Gdynia Authority invests millions to be able to receive larger vessels and to increase cargo handling.

In 2019 the Port of Gdynia Authority S.A. and Centre for EU Transport Projects signed a contract for EU co-financing of the project called “Development of rail access to the western part of the Port of Gdynia – reconstruction and electrification”. Total expected cost of the investment will be nearly 70 million PLN, out of which nearly 20 million will come from EU sources.

Though electrification of the railways the investment will improve transport at the Intermodal Container Terminal from the land.

The new turntable, deepened inner port areas and reconstruction of quays are key elements of the Port of Gdynia development. They are investments of key importance for Poland and trans-European transport networks.