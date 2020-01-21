2020 January 21 16:14

New ASCO vessel to be named after Academician Khoshbakht Yusifzadeh

According to the Decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, signed on January 15, 2020 in connection with the 90th anniversary of the first vice president of the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan, outstanding geologist, academician Khoshbakht Yusifzadeh, the Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company was entrusted to name its new ship after the academician, ASCO says in a press release.

In accordance with the Decree of President Ilham Aliyev, it was decided that a new generation oil tanker, which is currently under construction at the Baku Shipyard, will be called “Academician Khoshbakht Yusifzadeh”.

It is planned to begin operation of this vessel in 2021.

As sailors, we are immensely proud that the ASCO-owned vessel is named after the outstanding geologist, academician Khoshbakht Yusifzadeh. We believe that the “Academician Khoshbakht Yusifzade” oil transportation tanker will bring great success both to our fleet and to the country as a whole.

On behalf of all sailors, we once again congratulate Khoshbakht Yusifzadeh on the occasion of his 90th birthday, and wish him good health and success in his work.