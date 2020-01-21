2020 January 21 15:30

Port of Singapore throughput in 2019 declined by 0.6% to 626.18 million tonnes

Freight traffic at the Port of Singapore in January-December 2019 declined by 0.6%, year-on-year, to 626.18 million tonnes, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore provisional figures show.

Handling of oil cargo decreased by 0.8% to 219.18 million tonnes, transshipment of dry bulk cargo increased by 4.2% to 17.56 million tonnes, transshipment of general cargo declined by 0.5% to 24.2 million tonnes.

Container traffic climbed by 1.6% to 37.19 million TEUs.

Singapore is the city-state located on an island in the South-East Asia. In 2018, the port handled 630.03 million tonnes of cargo.