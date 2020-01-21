2020 January 21 14:39

18,880 ships with total tonnage of 1.2 billion tonnes passed Suez Canal in 2019

According to Suez Canal Authority’s navigation statistics, 18,880 ships with a total tonnage of 1.2 billion tonnes passed the canal in January-December 2019 including 5,163 tankers (238.19 million tonnes), 750 LNG ships (84.7 million tonnes), 4,200 bulk carriers (159.46 million tonnes), 1,499 general cargo carriers (16.47 million tonnes), 5,375 container ships (636.1 million tonnes), 222 Ro-Ro ships (6.39 million tonnes), 881 car carriers (55.77 million tonnes), 105 passenger ships (5.49 million tonnes) and 685 ships of other types (4.52 million tonnes).



So, container ships, tankers and bulk carriers accounted for the bulk of ships passing the Suez Canal in 2019.



18,174 ships with a total tonnage of 983 million tonnes passed the Suez Canal in 2018.





