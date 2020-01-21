2020 January 21 12:53

Eesti Gaas becomes one of the largest LNG suppliers in the region

Last year, Eesti Gaas increased its sales of LNG (liquefied natural gas) to 263 GWh, which secured it a position as one of the largest sellers of LNG in the Baltic and Finnish region, the company says in a press release.

“While we only used to supply Tallink’s Megastar with LNG in 2018, last year we acquired a number of new clients in Finland, Latvia and Russia. Our largest projects involved providing assistance in the commissioning of the new Novatek’s LNG plant in Vysotsk and the start of bunkering in the ports of Hanko and Helsinki,” said Kalev Reiljan, member of the management board.

“As much as a fifth of the passenger transportation through the port of Tallinn these days is arranged with the use of environmentally friendly LNG fuel, and with the addition of Tallink’s new MyStar shuttle, we will be able to refer to Tallinn-Helsinki line as a truly green line,” Reiljan noted.

Eesti Gaas is the largest truck-to-ship bunkering operator in Northern Europe. By now, the company has performed more than 2400 bunkering operations for Tallink’s Megastar and UECC cargo vessels in the ports of Tallinn, Helsinki and Hanko.

Currently the Dutch shipbuilding company Damen is building a unique LNG bunkering vessel for Eesti Gaas, which will be rendering services in the northern and eastern part of the Baltic Sea. The ship will start bunkering environmentally friendly vessels operating in the Gulf of Finland.

LNG (liquefied natural gas) is characterised by very high energy content, and it can be used where natural gas pipelines are not available. LNG is used in energy production as well as land and marine transport. It is an environmentally friendly fuel which allows the content of carbon dioxide, SOx and NOx in emissions to be reduced remarkably and produces no soot.

Eesti Gaas supplies its clients with LNG from Russia, Finland, and Lithuania. In 2019, Eesti Gaas supplied a total of 263 GWh of LNG from its various procurement sources while the amount supplied a year before had been 243 GWh. The company has procured nine special semi-trailers for the purpose of LNG transportation and bunkering.

Eesti Gaas delivers natural gas to its clients through pipelines, as compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) and manages the largest gas supply network in homeland Estonia. Eesti Gaas is actively developing its renewable energy portfolio in the form of producing and selling solar energy and biomethane. Acting through its subsidiaries, Eesti Gaas operates in energy infrastructure design, construction and maintenance. The group has a total of 50,000 clients and 240 employees. On export markets Finland, Latvia and Lithuania the company operates under brand name Elenger.