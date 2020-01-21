2020 January 21 12:28

Throughput of port Vyborg in 2019 fell by 37% Y-o-Y to 1.21 million tonnes

In January-December 2019, the port of Vyborg handled 1,215,600 tonnes of cargo (-37%, year-on-year), says Baltic Sea Ports Administration.



Transshipment of dry bulk cargo fell by 38% to 1,136,100 tonnes including 11,000 tonnes of ore (up 2 times, 661,200 tonnes of coal and coke (-47%) and 435,800 tonnes of mineral fertilizers (-18%).



Transshipment of general cargo fell by 7% to 73,300 tonnes including 3,200 tonnes of timber (-71%) and 66,800 tonnes of packaged cargo (-1%).



In 2018, the port of Vyborg handled 1.93 million tonnes of cargo (+25%, year-on-year).