2020 January 21 12:05

German Naval Yards Kiel takes legal actions against MKS 180 procurement

The Kiel-based shipyard German Naval Yards (GNYK) will take legal action against the procurement decision of the Federal Ministry of Defence to grant the MKS project to a Dutch led consortium, the company said in its release.

"After a thorough examination, we have decided to file a complaint against the award decision," said a spokesman of the shipyard. He added: "We have serious doubts about the legality of the decision and will therefore exhaust all legal possibilities at our disposal."

GNYK is thus exercising its right under public procurement law to have the decision reviewed.