Throughput of port Vysotsk in 2019 climbed by 3% Y-o-Y to 19.40 million tonnes

In January-December 2019, the port of Vysotsk handled 19,402,800 tonnes of cargo, which is 3% more as compared with the same period of the previous year, says Baltic Sea Ports Administration.



Transshipment of liquid bulk cargo increased by 20% to 13,101,200 tonnes including 12,719,800 tonnes of oil products and 381,400 tonnes of liquefied gas. In the reporting period, transshipment of coal and coke fell by 20% to 6,301,600 tonnes.

In 2018, the port of Vysotsk handled 18.79 million tonnes of cargo (+7%, year-on-year).

Port of Vysotsk is located in the Leningrad region of Russia. There are two stevedoring company operating at the port: Port Vysotsky LLC and RPK-Vysotsk-LUKOIL-II LLC. In May 2012, the Russian government decided to expand the Vysotsk port territory, including in its boundaries the land and adjacent waters occupied by facilities of a general cargo terminal under construction. The terminal capacity is projected to reach 3 million tonnes a year.