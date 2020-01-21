2020 January 21 10:52

Throughput of port Primorsk in 2019 grew by 14% Y-o-Y to 61.02 million tonnes

In January-December, the port of Primorsk handled 61,024,100 tonnes of cargo, up 14%, year-on-year. According to the port authority, crude oil transshipment increased by 23%, year-on-year, to 47,518,800 tonnes.

In the reporting period, transshipment of oil products fell by 10% to 13,505,400 tonnes.

In 2018, the port handled 53.48 million tonnes, down 7% Y-o-Y.

Port Primorsk is Russia’s largest oil port in the Baltic Sea. It is the final stage of the Baltic Pipeline System (BPS). The port is located in the Leningrad Region, on the eastern coast of the Bjyerkezund Strait (Gulf of Finland of the Baltic Sea).