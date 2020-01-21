-
2020 January 21 10:05
Brent Crude futures price is down 0.55% to $64.84, Light Sweet Crude – down 0.32% to $58.39
As of 21 January 2020 (08:10, Moscow time), Brent Crude Oil futures price fell by 0.55% to $64.84 per barrel, Light Sweet Crude – fell by 0.32% to $58.39 per barrel.
2020 January 21
2020 January 20
2020 January 19
2020 January 18
|15:38
|Port NOLA sets new container record in 2019
|14:23
|Port of Zeebrugge 2019 cargo throughput rose 14.2% to 45.8 million tonnes
|12:03
|Svitzer appoints new regional managing director for Svitzer Americas