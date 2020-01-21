Brent Crude futures price is down 0.55% to $64.84, Light Sweet Crude – down 0.32% to $58.39

2020 January 21 10:05

As of 21 January 2020 (08:10, Moscow time), Brent Crude Oil futures price fell by 0.55% to $64.84 per barrel, Light Sweet Crude – fell by 0.32% to $58.39 per barrel.