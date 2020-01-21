  The version for the print

  • 2020 January 21 09:30

    Port of Ust-Luga handled 103.85 million tonnes in 2019, up 5% Y-o-Y

    In January-December 2019, the port of Ust-Luga handled 103,851,900 tonnes of cargo, up 5%, year-on-year, says Baltic Sea Ports Administration.

    Transshipment of dry bulk cargo climbed by 16% to 41,880,500 tonnes including 33,727,400 tonnes of coal and coke (+17%, year-on-year). 

    Transshipment of liquid bulk cargo remained flat at 59,816,300 tonnes including 26,438,800 tonnes of crude oil (-5%) and 31,257,900 tonnes of oil products (+5%). 

    Transshipment of general cargo dropped by 16% to 298,500 tonnes.

    Transshipment of cargoes carried by ferries totaled 714,200 tonnes (-35%). 

    In 2018, the port handled 98.72 million tonnes of cargo, container throughput totaled 69,131 TEUs.

    Ust-Luga port is situated practically at the border of the Russian Federation and the European Union. The deep water area of the port (17.5 m) together with the approach channel (3.7 km) make Ust-Luga port the only Russian port on the Baltic Sea capable of admitting dry-cargo vessels with the deadweight of up to 75,000 tonnes and liquid cargo carriers with the deadweight of up to 160,000 tonnes.

    Port

    Type of cargo

    Throughput thou t, 2017

    Throughput thou t, 2018

    Throughput thou t, 2019

    2019 vs 2018, %

    Port of Ust-Luga

    TOTAL:

    103,294.2

    98,728.5

    103,851.9

    105%

     

    DRY BULK CARGO including:

    36,121.1

    36,226.0

    41,880.5

    116%

     

    Ore

    54.8

    11.7

    0.0

    down

     

    Coal, coke

    30,572.3

    28,783.1

    33,727.4

    117%

     

    Mineral fertilizers

    3,196.7

    3,597.5

    4,178.6

    116%

     

    Other

    2,297.3

    3,833.7

    3,974.5

    104%

     

    DRY LOOSE CARGO including:

    15.6

    0.0

    0.0

     

    Other

    15.6

    0.0

    0.0

     

    TIMBER

    303.9

    497.7

    593.4

    119%

     

    GENERAL CARGO including:

    835.2

    357.4

    298.5

    84%

     

    Ferrous metal

    591.4

    115.1

    179.3

    156%

     

    Packaged

    24.3

    88.0

    6.1

    7%

     

    Other

    219.5

    154.3

    113.1

    73%

     

    CONTAINERS

    641.2

    612.3

    548.8

    90%

     

    Total teus

    75,262

    69,131

    61,347

    89%

     

    including refrigerated containers:

    601

    235

    564

    up 2.4 times

     

    CARGO CARRIED by FERRIES

    1,494.1

    1,104.2

    714.2

    65%

     

    RO-RO

    4.2

    1.2

    0.2

    17%

     

    LIQUID BULK CARGO including:

    63,878.9

    59,929.7

    59,816.3

    100%

     

    Crude oil

    32,744.1

    27,838.1

    26,438.8

    95%

     

    Oil products

    28,958.4

    29,642.2

    31,257.9

    105%

     

    Liquefied gas

    2,176.3

    2,449.4

    2, 119.6

    87%
