2020 January 21 09:30

Port of Ust-Luga handled 103.85 million tonnes in 2019, up 5% Y-o-Y

In January-December 2019, the port of Ust-Luga handled 103,851,900 tonnes of cargo, up 5%, year-on-year, says Baltic Sea Ports Administration.



Transshipment of dry bulk cargo climbed by 16% to 41,880,500 tonnes including 33,727,400 tonnes of coal and coke (+17%, year-on-year).

Transshipment of liquid bulk cargo remained flat at 59,816,300 tonnes including 26,438,800 tonnes of crude oil (-5%) and 31,257,900 tonnes of oil products (+5%).

Transshipment of general cargo dropped by 16% to 298,500 tonnes.



Transshipment of cargoes carried by ferries totaled 714,200 tonnes (-35%).



In 2018, the port handled 98.72 million tonnes of cargo, container throughput totaled 69,131 TEUs.

Ust-Luga port is situated practically at the border of the Russian Federation and the European Union. The deep water area of the port (17.5 m) together with the approach channel (3.7 km) make Ust-Luga port the only Russian port on the Baltic Sea capable of admitting dry-cargo vessels with the deadweight of up to 75,000 tonnes and liquid cargo carriers with the deadweight of up to 160,000 tonnes.

