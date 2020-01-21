-
2020 January 21 09:30
Port of Ust-Luga handled 103.85 million tonnes in 2019, up 5% Y-o-Y
In January-December 2019, the port of Ust-Luga handled 103,851,900 tonnes of cargo, up 5%, year-on-year, says Baltic Sea Ports Administration.
Transshipment of dry bulk cargo climbed by 16% to 41,880,500 tonnes including 33,727,400 tonnes of coal and coke (+17%, year-on-year).
Transshipment of liquid bulk cargo remained flat at 59,816,300 tonnes including 26,438,800 tonnes of crude oil (-5%) and 31,257,900 tonnes of oil products (+5%).
Transshipment of general cargo dropped by 16% to 298,500 tonnes.
Transshipment of cargoes carried by ferries totaled 714,200 tonnes (-35%).
In 2018, the port handled 98.72 million tonnes of cargo, container throughput totaled 69,131 TEUs.
Ust-Luga port is situated practically at the border of the Russian Federation and the European Union. The deep water area of the port (17.5 m) together with the approach channel (3.7 km) make Ust-Luga port the only Russian port on the Baltic Sea capable of admitting dry-cargo vessels with the deadweight of up to 75,000 tonnes and liquid cargo carriers with the deadweight of up to 160,000 tonnes.
Port
Type of cargo
Throughput thou t, 2017
Throughput thou t, 2018
Throughput thou t, 2019
2019 vs 2018, %
Port of Ust-Luga
TOTAL:
103,294.2
98,728.5
103,851.9
105%
DRY BULK CARGO including:
36,121.1
36,226.0
41,880.5
116%
Ore
54.8
11.7
0.0
down
Coal, coke
30,572.3
28,783.1
33,727.4
117%
Mineral fertilizers
3,196.7
3,597.5
4,178.6
116%
Other
2,297.3
3,833.7
3,974.5
104%
DRY LOOSE CARGO including:
15.6
0.0
0.0
Other
15.6
0.0
0.0
TIMBER
303.9
497.7
593.4
119%
GENERAL CARGO including:
835.2
357.4
298.5
84%
Ferrous metal
591.4
115.1
179.3
156%
Packaged
24.3
88.0
6.1
7%
Other
219.5
154.3
113.1
73%
CONTAINERS
641.2
612.3
548.8
90%
Total teus
75,262
69,131
61,347
89%
including refrigerated containers:
601
235
564
up 2.4 times
CARGO CARRIED by FERRIES
1,494.1
1,104.2
714.2
65%
RO-RO
4.2
1.2
0.2
17%
LIQUID BULK CARGO including:
63,878.9
59,929.7
59,816.3
100%
Crude oil
32,744.1
27,838.1
26,438.8
95%
Oil products
28,958.4
29,642.2
31,257.9
105%
Liquefied gas
2,176.3
2,449.4
2, 119.6
87%
