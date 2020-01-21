  The version for the print

  2020 January 21 09:13

    Throughput of Port St. Petersburg in 2019 grew by 1% to 59.87 million tonnes

    In January-December 2019, the Port of St. Petersburg handled 59.87 million tonnes of cargo (+1%, year-on-year). According to the port authority, transshipment of liquid bulk cargo grew by 8% to 9.82 million tonnes, dry bulk cargo – grew by 4% to 1.29 million tonnes, general cargo – fell by 13% to 11.89 million tonnes, transshipment of Ro-Ro cargo – fell by 15% to 1.2 million tonnes. In the reporting period, handling of loose cargo climbed by 2% to 334,100 tonnes including 411,100 tonnes of timber (+19%).

    The port’s container throughput increased by 4% to 2,221,724 TEUs.

    In 2018, the port handled 59.32 mln t of cargo, its container throughput was 2.7 mln TEUs.

    Port

    Type of cargo

    Throughput thou t, 2017

    Throughput thou t, 2018

    Throughput thou t, 2019

    2019 vs 2018

    Port of Saint-Petersburg

    53,648.8

    59,325.4

    59,879.5

    101%

     

    DRY BULK CARGO including:

    8,834.1

    8,448.3

    8,751.2

    104%

     

    Ore

    672.2

    818.1

    730.2

    89%

     

    Coal, coke

    77.8

    324.9

    180.3

    55%

     

    Mineral fertilizers

    8,080.2

    7,302.9

    7,773.8

    106%

     

    Other

    3.9

    2.4

    66.9

    up

     

    DRY LOOSE CARGO including:

    305.2

    328.9

    334.1

    102%

     

    Grain

    277.1

    273.2

    269.3

    99%

     

    Other

    28.2

    55.7

    64.8

    116%

     

    TIMBER

    190.8

    344.1

    411.0

    119%

     

    GENERAL CARGO including:

    12,577.7

    13,720.7

    11,890.2

    87%

     

    Ferrous metal

    5,672.8

    6,278.7

    4,943.6

    79%

     

    Non-ferrous metal

    1,484.1

    1,343.9

    1,299.2

    97%

     

    Metal scrap

    1,555.1

    1,901.1

    1,483.7

    78%

     

    Packaged

    885.8

    1,368.9

    1,559.8

    114%

     

    Reefer

    1,671.3

    1,341.8

    1,317.4

    98%

     

    including fish

    448.1

    399.5

    423.3

    106%

     

    Other

    1,308.6

    1,486.3

    1,286.5

    87%

     

    CONTAINERS

    23,013.9

    25,942.5

    27,419.7

    106%

     

    Total teus

    1,920,650

    2,130,721

    2,221,724

    104%

     

    including refrigerated containers:

    236,411

    270,400

    255,285

    94%

     

    CARGO CARRIED by FERRIES

    79.6

    1.6

    44.5

    up

     

    RO-RO

    1,248.1

    1,414.7

    1,205.9

    85%

     

    LIQUID BULK CARGO including:

    7,399.3

    9,124.7

    9,823.0

    108%

     

    Oil products

    7,399.3

    9,124.7

    9,823.0
