2020 January 21 09:13
Throughput of Port St. Petersburg in 2019 grew by 1% to 59.87 million tonnes
In January-December 2019, the Port of St. Petersburg handled 59.87 million tonnes of cargo (+1%, year-on-year). According to the port authority, transshipment of liquid bulk cargo grew by 8% to 9.82 million tonnes, dry bulk cargo – grew by 4% to 1.29 million tonnes, general cargo – fell by 13% to 11.89 million tonnes, transshipment of Ro-Ro cargo – fell by 15% to 1.2 million tonnes. In the reporting period, handling of loose cargo climbed by 2% to 334,100 tonnes including 411,100 tonnes of timber (+19%).
The port’s container throughput increased by 4% to 2,221,724 TEUs.
In 2018, the port handled 59.32 mln t of cargo, its container throughput was 2.7 mln TEUs.
Port
Type of cargo
Throughput thou t, 2017
Throughput thou t, 2018
Throughput thou t, 2019
2019 vs 2018
Port of Saint-Petersburg
53,648.8
59,325.4
59,879.5
101%
DRY BULK CARGO including:
8,834.1
8,448.3
8,751.2
104%
Ore
672.2
818.1
730.2
89%
Coal, coke
77.8
324.9
180.3
55%
Mineral fertilizers
8,080.2
7,302.9
7,773.8
106%
Other
3.9
2.4
66.9
up
DRY LOOSE CARGO including:
305.2
328.9
334.1
102%
Grain
277.1
273.2
269.3
99%
Other
28.2
55.7
64.8
116%
TIMBER
190.8
344.1
411.0
119%
GENERAL CARGO including:
12,577.7
13,720.7
11,890.2
87%
Ferrous metal
5,672.8
6,278.7
4,943.6
79%
Non-ferrous metal
1,484.1
1,343.9
1,299.2
97%
Metal scrap
1,555.1
1,901.1
1,483.7
78%
Packaged
885.8
1,368.9
1,559.8
114%
Reefer
1,671.3
1,341.8
1,317.4
98%
including fish
448.1
399.5
423.3
106%
Other
1,308.6
1,486.3
1,286.5
87%
CONTAINERS
23,013.9
25,942.5
27,419.7
106%
Total teus
1,920,650
2,130,721
2,221,724
104%
including refrigerated containers:
236,411
270,400
255,285
94%
CARGO CARRIED by FERRIES
79.6
1.6
44.5
up
RO-RO
1,248.1
1,414.7
1,205.9
85%
LIQUID BULK CARGO including:
7,399.3
9,124.7
9,823.0
108%
Oil products
7,399.3
9,124.7
9,823.0
