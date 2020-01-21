2020 January 21 09:13

Throughput of Port St. Petersburg in 2019 grew by 1% to 59.87 million tonnes

In January-December 2019, the Port of St. Petersburg handled 59.87 million tonnes of cargo (+1%, year-on-year). According to the port authority, transshipment of liquid bulk cargo grew by 8% to 9.82 million tonnes, dry bulk cargo – grew by 4% to 1.29 million tonnes, general cargo – fell by 13% to 11.89 million tonnes, transshipment of Ro-Ro cargo – fell by 15% to 1.2 million tonnes. In the reporting period, handling of loose cargo climbed by 2% to 334,100 tonnes including 411,100 tonnes of timber (+19%).

The port’s container throughput increased by 4% to 2,221,724 TEUs.



In 2018, the port handled 59.32 mln t of cargo, its container throughput was 2.7 mln TEUs.