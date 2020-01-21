2020 January 21 09:47

MOL Logistics (Thailand) strengthens total logistics services

MOL Logistics (Japan) Co., Ltd. has announced that starting in January, its subsidiary in Thailand, MOL Logistics (Thailand) Co. Ltd. (MLG Thailand) will orchestrate the operations of its inland logistics and customs clearance business segment, developed over many years by the Thailand subsidiary company of Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd., in a move to further strengthen its total logistics business, the company said in its release.

Since its foundation in 1993, MLG Thailand has offered logistics services with a focus mainly on international air and ocean freight forwarding. The company saw the need to offer a much higher level of total logistics services to meet rapidly changing customer needs and further improve quality, while providing stress-free logistics services to customers as the MOL Group's exclusive total logistics provider in Thailand, by orchestrating the highly specialized domestic logistics and customs clearance know-how that MOL (Thailand) group companies have accumulated for many years and human resources assets.

Thailand is a major production center for the automotive, electric appliance and component, and chemical industries. MLG Thailand developed its own trucking fleet with 400 vehicles to handle specialized transport of cargoes such as steel and chemicals. By leveraging MOL (Thailand)'s highly skilled personnel and know-how, MLG Thailand can provide customers with high-quality logistics services, combining a community-based, high-specialty service menu with an overseas network covering 126 group companies and offices in 26 countries.