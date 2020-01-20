2020 January 20 18:37

Semi-submersible installation vessel ‘Alfa Lift’ nominated for Offshore Renewables Award 2020

The semi-submersible installation vessel ‘Alfa Lift’ is one out of three nominees for the OSJ Offshore Renewables Award 2020. This award goes to a company, project or product that has made a significant contribution to the development of the offshore renewables market during 2019, Ulstein said in its release.



The 'Alfa Lift' has been designed by Ulstein for Offshore Heavy Transport (OHT).

The vessel is regarded as the most innovative, custom-built offshore wind foundation installation vessel in the world thanks to the combination of operational modes and technical features. Its game changing design contributed to OHT having been selected as preferred supplier for the transport and installation for the world’s largest offshore windfarm, Doggerbank.

The winner of the OSJ Offshore Renewables Award 2020 will be announced on 5 February.