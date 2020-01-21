2020 January 21 07:41

Kuehne + Nagel to accelerate development in Asia Pacific

Kuehne + Nagel, one of the world’s leading logistics providers, sets path for further and accelerated growth in Asia Pacific, the company said in its release. In order to target an even stronger role in logistics all over Asia, the company has decided to concentrate strengths and to combine its so far two Asian organisations into one strong region. With immediate effect, the new Asia Pacific region with about 10,000 professionals will be headquartered in Singapore. The two current regional managers Mr. Jens Drewes and Mr. Siew Loong Wong will jointly lead the ambitious development of Kuehne + Nagel in Asia Pacific.



About Kuehne + Nagel

With over 82,000 employees at more than 1,300 locations in over 100 countries, the Kuehne + Nagel Group is one of the world's leading logistics companies. Its strong market position lies in the seafreight, airfreight, contract logistics and overland businesses, with a clear focus on high value-added segments such as IT-based integrated logistics solutions.